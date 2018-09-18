See All Physicians Assistants in Santa Ana, CA
Andrea Pogue, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (2)
Overview

Andrea Pogue, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Santa Ana, CA. 

Andrea Pogue works at Behavioral Health Services Inc in Santa Ana, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bhs Adelante Health Center
    2015 W 1st St Ste L, Santa Ana, CA 92703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 716-1830

Ratings & Reviews
Sep 18, 2018
Thought I received outstanding care and would recommend her.
CA — Sep 18, 2018
About Andrea Pogue, PA-C

  Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1619125200
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Andrea Pogue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Andrea Pogue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Andrea Pogue works at Behavioral Health Services Inc in Santa Ana, CA. View the full address on Andrea Pogue’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Andrea Pogue. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Pogue.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Pogue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Pogue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

