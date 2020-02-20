See All Counselors in Bulverde, TX
Andrea Piotrowski, MSW

Counseling
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Andrea Piotrowski, MSW is a Counselor in Bulverde, TX. 

Andrea Piotrowski works at Smithson Valley Counseling in Bulverde, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Smithson Valley Counseling
    32496 Us Highway 281 N, Bulverde, TX 78163 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 283-0050
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Counseling Services
Depressive Disorders
Anxiety
Counseling Services
Depressive Disorders

Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Counseling Services
Depressive Disorders
Grief
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Phase of Life Problem
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 20, 2020
    I had seen Andrea for a year. She made herself available and if i needed to change an appointment she was very accommodating! Andrea was very professional and provoked meaningful thoughts for me to think about and process. When she was leaving she gave me fair warning and offered to have me transferred to another counselor within Pace where i had been seen. I highly recommend Andrea!! I was never let down from my sessions.
    N. McCarty — Feb 20, 2020
    About Andrea Piotrowski, MSW

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1821382581
    Education & Certifications

    • UTSA
