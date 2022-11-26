Andrea Pellegrini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Andrea Pellegrini, PSY
Andrea Pellegrini, PSY is a Psychologist in Naples, FL.
Andrea Pellegrini works at
Collier Neurologic Specialists LLC3200 Bailey Ln Ste 200, Naples, FL 34105 Directions (239) 262-1721
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
We were at the worst state as one can imagine. The world as we knew it was turned upside down. Dr. Andrea was a calming influence who got us to through when others could do little to help. So pleased we found her difficult to express the many ways we were helped. She understands the complexity of tragic times and experiences and gets you through. Trust her.
- Psychology
- English
- 1316250889
