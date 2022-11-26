See All Psychologists in Naples, FL
Andrea Pellegrini, PSY

Psychology
4.5 (7)
Overview

Andrea Pellegrini, PSY is a Psychologist in Naples, FL. 

Andrea Pellegrini works at Collier Neurologic Specialists in Naples, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Collier Neurologic Specialists LLC
    Collier Neurologic Specialists LLC
3200 Bailey Ln Ste 200, Naples, FL 34105
(239) 262-1721
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 26, 2022
    We were at the worst state as one can imagine. The world as we knew it was turned upside down. Dr. Andrea was a calming influence who got us to through when others could do little to help. So pleased we found her difficult to express the many ways we were helped. She understands the complexity of tragic times and experiences and gets you through. Trust her.
    SV and BV — Nov 26, 2022
    About Andrea Pellegrini, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316250889
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrea Pellegrini has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Andrea Pellegrini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Andrea Pellegrini works at Collier Neurologic Specialists in Naples, FL. View the full address on Andrea Pellegrini’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Andrea Pellegrini. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Pellegrini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Pellegrini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Pellegrini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

