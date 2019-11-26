Andrea Narag is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrea Narag is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Andrea Narag
Overview
Andrea Narag is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Andrea Narag works at
Locations
Umc Quick Care-spring Valley4180 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 810, Las Vegas, NV 89103 Directions (702) 383-3626
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Knowledgeable, explain medical terms in detail,patient,approachable and friendly
About Andrea Narag
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1114355062
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrea Narag has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Andrea Narag accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrea Narag has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Andrea Narag works at
3 patients have reviewed Andrea Narag. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Narag.
