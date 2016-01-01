Dr. Muras has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrea Muras, PHD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Muras, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Great Neck, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 40 Middle Neck Rd, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 504-4485
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Muras?
About Dr. Andrea Muras, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1629257555
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Muras accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Muras has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Muras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Muras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Muras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.