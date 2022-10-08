See All Nurse Practitioners in Rockville, MD
Andrea Martin, APN Icon-share Share Profile

Andrea Martin, APN

Gynecology (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (10)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Andrea Martin, APN is a Gynecology Nurse Practitioner in Rockville, MD. 

Andrea Martin works at Rachel Rubin MD PLLC in Rockville, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rachel Rubin MD PLLC
    6171 Executive Blvd, Rockville, MD 20852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dyspareunia
Endometrial Biopsy
Gynecologic Disorders
Dyspareunia
Endometrial Biopsy
Gynecologic Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dyspareunia Chevron Icon
Endometrial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Placement Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Device (IUD) Removal Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexual Desire Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Andrea Martin?

Oct 08, 2022
Okay, WOW! Such a smooth and thorough visit. Andrea - your calm and thoughtful presence was so appreciated and welcome. I cannot say enough positives about the visit or how different this is from a typical doctor's office (insert 'awful,' 'dismissive' and other such adjectives here!). Andrea spent as much time as was needed to educate and problem solve. She is a gem. Thank you to you and your kind staff!!
— Oct 08, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Andrea Martin, APN
How would you rate your experience with Andrea Martin, APN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Andrea Martin to family and friends

Andrea Martin's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Andrea Martin

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Andrea Martin, APN.

About Andrea Martin, APN

Specialties
  • Gynecology (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1952761017
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • William Paterson University, Nj
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Andrea Martin, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrea Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Andrea Martin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Andrea Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Andrea Martin works at Rachel Rubin MD PLLC in Rockville, MD. View the full address on Andrea Martin’s profile.

10 patients have reviewed Andrea Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Martin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Andrea Martin, APN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.