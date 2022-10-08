Andrea Martin, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrea Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Andrea Martin, APN
Overview
Andrea Martin, APN is a Gynecology Nurse Practitioner in Rockville, MD.
Andrea Martin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rachel Rubin MD PLLC6171 Executive Blvd, Rockville, MD 20852 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Andrea Martin?
Okay, WOW! Such a smooth and thorough visit. Andrea - your calm and thoughtful presence was so appreciated and welcome. I cannot say enough positives about the visit or how different this is from a typical doctor's office (insert 'awful,' 'dismissive' and other such adjectives here!). Andrea spent as much time as was needed to educate and problem solve. She is a gem. Thank you to you and your kind staff!!
About Andrea Martin, APN
- Gynecology (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952761017
Education & Certifications
- William Paterson University, Nj
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrea Martin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Andrea Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Andrea Martin works at
10 patients have reviewed Andrea Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.