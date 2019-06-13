See All Nurse Practitioners in Rochester, NY
Andrea Kulp, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Andrea Kulp, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Rochester, NY. 

Andrea Kulp works at Strong Memorial Hospital Psych in Rochester, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Strong Memorial Hospital Psych
    601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 275-5321

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Strong Memorial Hospital
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Andrea Kulp, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992018659
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrea Kulp, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrea Kulp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Andrea Kulp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Andrea Kulp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Andrea Kulp works at Strong Memorial Hospital Psych in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Andrea Kulp’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Andrea Kulp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Kulp.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Kulp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Kulp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

