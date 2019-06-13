Andrea Kulp, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrea Kulp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Andrea Kulp, NP
Overview
Andrea Kulp, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Rochester, NY.
Andrea Kulp works at
Locations
Strong Memorial Hospital Psych601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-5321
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Seen for follow up after a laminectomy/discectomy. Andrea has been great for follow up visits. Very caring and professional.
About Andrea Kulp, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992018659
Andrea Kulp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Andrea Kulp accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrea Kulp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Andrea Kulp works at
7 patients have reviewed Andrea Kulp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Kulp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Kulp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Kulp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.