See All Nurse Practitioners in Williamstown, WV
Andrea Kostelac, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Andrea Kostelac, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (6)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Andrea Kostelac, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Williamstown, WV. 

Andrea Kostelac works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Williamstown, WV with other offices in Marietta, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Department of Primary Care
    424 Highland Ave, Williamstown, WV 26187 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 375-4656
  2. 2
    Marietta Health Care Physicians Inc
    330 E 8th St Ste 150, Marietta, OH 45750 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 376-5590
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Andrea Kostelac?

    Dec 16, 2021
    Excellent health care! She is extremely thorough with making sure your health is being taken care of. She is a great listener and very personable.
    Pam McNutt — Dec 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Andrea Kostelac, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Andrea Kostelac, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Andrea Kostelac to family and friends

    Andrea Kostelac's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Andrea Kostelac

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Andrea Kostelac, NP.

    About Andrea Kostelac, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699170282
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrea Kostelac has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Andrea Kostelac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Andrea Kostelac. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Kostelac.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Kostelac, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Kostelac appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Andrea Kostelac, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.