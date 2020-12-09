See All Nurse Practitioners in Tampa, FL
Andrea Kerr, ARNP Icon-share Share Profile

Andrea Kerr, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Andrea Kerr, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL. 

Andrea Kerr works at BLUESTONE PHYSICIAN SERVICES FLORIDA TAM in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Yaquelin Quintero, ARNP
Yaquelin Quintero, ARNP
10 (25)
View Profile
Elise Bjelica, NP
Elise Bjelica, NP
8 (18)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Bluestone Physician Services Fl LLC
    10150 Highland Manor Dr Ste 240, Tampa, FL 33610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 259-1013
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Andrea Kerr?

    Dec 09, 2020
    Patient and kind. Responsive to complaints. She will educate you and family on best ways to support your healthy lifestyle.
    — Dec 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Andrea Kerr, ARNP
    How would you rate your experience with Andrea Kerr, ARNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Andrea Kerr to family and friends

    Andrea Kerr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Andrea Kerr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Andrea Kerr, ARNP.

    About Andrea Kerr, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831672542
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrea Kerr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Andrea Kerr works at BLUESTONE PHYSICIAN SERVICES FLORIDA TAM in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Andrea Kerr’s profile.

    Andrea Kerr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Kerr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Kerr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Kerr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Andrea Kerr, ARNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.