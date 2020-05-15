Andrea Juneau, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrea Juneau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Andrea Juneau, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Andrea Juneau, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Slidell, LA.
Andrea Juneau works at
Locations
1
Ochsner Health Center - Slidell2750 Gause Blvd E, Slidell, LA 70461 Directions (985) 639-3777
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Andrea Juneau?
Ms. Juneau was wonderful to me! She spent time with me and went over each and every one of my medicines. She ordered bloodwork for the next day and she called with my results the following day. Everything was in a timely manner. She then adjusted my medicines with a great outcome. I was in Europe after one visit and she could not get me on the phone so she texted me. I texted back to find that I needed to lower another medication. I felt very comfortable with her.
About Andrea Juneau, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1295266419
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrea Juneau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Andrea Juneau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrea Juneau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Andrea Juneau works at
3 patients have reviewed Andrea Juneau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Juneau.
