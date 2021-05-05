Andrea Irwin, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrea Irwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Andrea Irwin, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Andrea Irwin, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Bardstown, KY.
Andrea Irwin works at
Locations
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care4371 New Shepherdsville Rd Unit 210, Bardstown, KY 40004 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
Very impressed, will go back and recommend to others
About Andrea Irwin, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1508284845
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- Uofl Health Jewish Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrea Irwin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Andrea Irwin offers online scheduling.
Andrea Irwin offers telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Andrea Irwin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Irwin.
