Andrea Irwin, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Andrea Irwin, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Bardstown, KY. 

Andrea Irwin works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Bardstown, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care
    4371 New Shepherdsville Rd Unit 210, Bardstown, KY 40004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Andrea Irwin, APRN

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1508284845
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Joseph Hospital
  • Uofl Health Jewish Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Andrea Irwin, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrea Irwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Andrea Irwin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Andrea Irwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Andrea Irwin works at CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Primary Care in Bardstown, KY. View the full address on Andrea Irwin’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Andrea Irwin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Irwin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Irwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Irwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

