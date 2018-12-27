Andrea Horning has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Andrea Horning, PMHNP-BC
Overview
Andrea Horning, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ.
Andrea Horning works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Honorhealth7400 E Osborn Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 882-4000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Andrea Horning?
Looks young but knows her stuff, treats you well. Only bad is she doesn't see you outta the hospital
About Andrea Horning, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1821478942
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrea Horning accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrea Horning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Andrea Horning works at
8 patients have reviewed Andrea Horning. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Horning.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Horning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Horning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.