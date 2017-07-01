Overview

Dr. Andrea Hightower, DC is a Chiropractor in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST.



Dr. Hightower works at Hightower Chiropractic & Integrated Health of Sacramento, Inc. in Elk Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.