Dr. Andrea Hightower, DC
Overview
Dr. Andrea Hightower, DC is a Chiropractor in Elk Grove, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST.
Dr. Hightower works at
Locations
Volpert Chiropractic P.c.9108 Laguna Main St Ste 1A, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Directions (916) 691-9500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Andrea Hightower is awesome. She treats with care & concern. Thank you Dr. Andrea Hightower, chiropractic heroen.
About Dr. Andrea Hightower, DC
- Chiropractic
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1932375797
Education & Certifications
- PALMER COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC WEST
- University Of California, Davis
Dr. Hightower has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hightower accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hightower has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hightower. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hightower.
