Dr. Andrea Hendricks, PHD
Dr. Andrea Hendricks, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Mountain Brk, AL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Dakota.
Locations
- 1 402 Office Park Dr, Mountain Brk, AL 35223 Directions (205) 202-1428
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. H is an exceptional therapist. She is brilliant with my child. I highly recommend her services.
About Dr. Andrea Hendricks, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1700216199
Education & Certifications
- California Pacific Medical Center
- Duke Hosp & Med Ctr
- University of South Dakota
- Sonoma State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hendricks has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hendricks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hendricks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hendricks.
