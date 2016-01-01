Dr. Andrea Gallo, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrea Gallo, OD
Overview
Dr. Andrea Gallo, OD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida.
Dr. Gallo works at
Locations
-
1
Nemours Physicians Associates1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (800) 416-4441
-
2
West Chester Office915 Old Fern Hill Rd, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 696-1230
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Davis Vision
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrea Gallo, OD
- Ophthalmology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1114284544
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry
- University of Delaware
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.