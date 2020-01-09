Andrea Earlywine, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrea Earlywine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Andrea Earlywine, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Andrea Earlywine, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, MO.
Andrea Earlywine works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Columbia Psychiatry2100 Forum Blvd Ste C-2, Columbia, MO 65203 Directions (573) 447-7456
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Andrea Earlywine?
Good But if you need anything else from Centerpointe like a person to talk to on the phone when you call for a refill forget about it. They have machines for everyone. It is like they are all sitting around drinking coffee and eating donuts. When I wanted to talk to the outpatient director no one was in that position. So I asked for the acting director. Ditto. It is like a ship out on the sea with no sails and the paddles are all going different ways. Columbia has no decent mental health places despite having tons of medical places so I am unfortunately stuff with this ship of fools. I am having kidney and heart issues so I need to concentrate on them. If ither of these things give out the issues above will be moot. Maybe that is Centerpointe's game plan in all this...
About Andrea Earlywine, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679778617
Education & Certifications
- Truman State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrea Earlywine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Andrea Earlywine accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrea Earlywine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Andrea Earlywine works at
12 patients have reviewed Andrea Earlywine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Earlywine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Earlywine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Earlywine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.