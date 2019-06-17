Andrea Dunn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Andrea Dunn, PA
Overview
Andrea Dunn, PA is a Physician Assistant in Puyallup, WA.
Andrea Dunn works at
Locations
Puyallup Medical Center611 31st Ave SW, Puyallup, WA 98373 Directions (253) 445-7100
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Ratings & Reviews
I love PA Andrea Dunn I have a very rare esophageal disease that took so long to get diagnosed. I have severe pain and swallowing issues along with issues with both knees and legs. Shes caring and compassionate as well as knowledgeable. Because it took so long to diagnose my disease other drs were trying to make me feel crazy but I knew something was very wrong. I started w PA Dunn after diagnosis and it was the best choice ever. If you need a Doctor that listens and understands shes amazing. I used to have what I call doctor PTSD but I dont any more with her.
About Andrea Dunn, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1033265913
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrea Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Andrea Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Dunn.
