Andrea Dunn, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3 (9)
Overview

Andrea Dunn, PA is a Physician Assistant in Puyallup, WA. 

Andrea Dunn works at Sound Family Medicine in Puyallup, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Puyallup Medical Center
    611 31st Ave SW, Puyallup, WA 98373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 445-7100
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 17, 2019
    I love PA Andrea Dunn I have a very rare esophageal disease that took so long to get diagnosed. I have severe pain and swallowing issues along with issues with both knees and legs. Shes caring and compassionate as well as knowledgeable. Because it took so long to diagnose my disease other drs were trying to make me feel crazy but I knew something was very wrong. I started w PA Dunn after diagnosis and it was the best choice ever. If you need a Doctor that listens and understands shes amazing. I used to have what I call doctor PTSD but I dont any more with her.
    Shannon Gachne — Jun 17, 2019
    Andrea Dunn, PA
    About Andrea Dunn, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033265913
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrea Dunn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Andrea Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Andrea Dunn works at Sound Family Medicine in Puyallup, WA. View the full address on Andrea Dunn’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Andrea Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Dunn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
