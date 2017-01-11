See All Physicians Assistants in Augusta, GA
Andrea Doak, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (3)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Andrea Doak, PA is a Physician Assistant in Augusta, GA. 

Andrea Doak works at Urgent MD LLC in Augusta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Life Line Home Care Inc
    3686 WHEELER RD, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 922-6300

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 11, 2017
I saw this doctor for the first time today, and I was so impressed with her that I wanted to leave a review. I was pleasantly surprised by how Dr. Byrd-Doak put me at ease in an uncomfortable setting. I also felt like she got right down to business and left no box unchecked as far as my care. She offered me a diagnosis quickly and started my course of treatment ASAP. I had the pharmacy calling me before I even left the office. This doctor and her staff were on the ball!
Sabrina H in Grovetown, GA — Jan 11, 2017
Photo: Andrea Doak, PA
About Andrea Doak, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1760420202
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Andrea Doak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Andrea Doak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Andrea Doak. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Doak.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Doak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Doak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

