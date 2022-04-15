Andrea Delong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Andrea Delong, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Andrea Delong, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in University Place, WA. They graduated from PACIFIC LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY.
Andrea Delong works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Medical Clinic - University Place7210 40th St W, University Place, WA 98466 Directions (253) 564-0170
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Andrea Delong?
Whether I am there for my annual exam or for another medical reason, Andrea Delong consistently listens to my concerns with compassion and addresses my needs without fail. I feel fortunate to be one of her patients.
About Andrea Delong, ARNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1134208788
Education & Certifications
- PACIFIC LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrea Delong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Andrea Delong works at
18 patients have reviewed Andrea Delong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Delong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Delong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Delong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.