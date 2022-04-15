See All Family Doctors in University Place, WA
Overview

Andrea Delong, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in University Place, WA. They graduated from PACIFIC LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY.

Andrea Delong works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - University Place in University Place, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Clare Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Clare Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - University Place
    7210 40th St W, University Place, WA 98466 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 564-0170

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 18 ratings
Patient Ratings (18)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Andrea Delong, ARNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1134208788
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • PACIFIC LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Andrea Delong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Andrea Delong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Andrea Delong works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - University Place in University Place, WA. View the full address on Andrea Delong’s profile.

18 patients have reviewed Andrea Delong. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Delong.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Delong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Delong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

