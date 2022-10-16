See All Nurse Practitioners in Brockton, MA
Andrea Conway, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (6)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Andrea Conway, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Brockton, MA. 

Andrea Conway works at The Family Counseling Center in Brockton, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Family Counseling Center
    The Family Counseling Center
231 Main St Ste 300, Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-2660

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Oct 16, 2022
Andrea has helped me so much over the past year or so. I came to her with major depression and suicidal ideations, and she was such a great listener and so helpful right from our first appointment. She's very good about remembering what's going on with you personally and finding times for telework appointments that suit your needs. I often found that she provided more helpful feedback and advice than my therapist. Can't recommend her highly enough.
Melissa — Oct 16, 2022
Photo: Andrea Conway, NP
About Andrea Conway, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1790957413
