Andrea Cohen, PC

Counseling
Andrea Cohen, PC is a Counselor in Phoenix, AZ. 

Andrea Cohen works at Alternatives in Counseling in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Crestview Child Counseling LLC
    4425 E Agave Rd Ste 116, Phoenix, AZ 85044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 940-8125
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Aug 04, 2016
    Andrea Cohen is an amazing counselor/therapist. She has worked extensively with me and helped me realize and understand things about me and my life that I can only wished I had understood and known how to deal with much earlier in my life. I would recommend her to anyone.
    Mike F in Phoenix, AZ — Aug 04, 2016
    About Andrea Cohen, PC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295807279
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrea Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Andrea Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Andrea Cohen works at Alternatives in Counseling in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Andrea Cohen’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Andrea Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Cohen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

