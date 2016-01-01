Andrea Coffey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrea Coffey, NP
Overview
Andrea Coffey, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.
Andrea Coffey works at
Locations
John Matthew Moore MD1311 Dowell Springs Blvd Ste 300, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 588-5121
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Andrea Coffey, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1891179503
Andrea Coffey works at
