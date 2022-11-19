See All Nurse Practitioners in Albuquerque, NM
Andrea Chavez-Benavidez, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Andrea Chavez-Benavidez, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Andrea Chavez-Benavidez works at Revitalized Natural Health Center, LLC in Albuquerque, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Total Balance Healthcare
    8417 Washington Pl NE Ste A, Albuquerque, NM 87113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 273-9453
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 19, 2022
    Was recommended by a family members and it was amazing there. Friendly and professional front desk and Andrea was amazing first provider to ever listen to my problems and help with my problems.
    Donna Chavez — Nov 19, 2022
    Photo: Andrea Chavez-Benavidez, FNP-C
    About Andrea Chavez-Benavidez, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154807725
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

