Andrea Chavez-Benavidez, FNP-C
Overview
Andrea Chavez-Benavidez, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Locations
Total Balance Healthcare8417 Washington Pl NE Ste A, Albuquerque, NM 87113 Directions (505) 273-9453Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Andrea Chavez-Benavidez?
Was recommended by a family members and it was amazing there. Friendly and professional front desk and Andrea was amazing first provider to ever listen to my problems and help with my problems.
About Andrea Chavez-Benavidez, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154807725
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrea Chavez-Benavidez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Andrea Chavez-Benavidez accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrea Chavez-Benavidez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Andrea Chavez-Benavidez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Chavez-Benavidez.
