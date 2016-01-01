See All Neurologists in Cherry Hill, NJ
Neurology
1.5 (6)
Dr. Andrea Casher, PSY.D is a Neurology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They graduated from Hahnemann University Hospital and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital.

Dr. Casher works at Andrea J. Casher, PsyD, ABPP-CN in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Andrea J. Casher, PsyD, ABPP-CN
    2339 Route 70 W # 4, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
    About Dr. Andrea Casher, PSY.D

    • Neurology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1063466415
    Education & Certifications

    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cooper University Hospital

