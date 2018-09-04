Dr. Carr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrea Carr, OD
Dr. Andrea Carr, OD is an Optometrist in Greenfield, MA.
Dr. Carr works at
Covenant Vna Corporation489 Bernardston Rd, Greenfield, MA 01301 Directions (413) 772-2571
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Carr is compassionate and far surpassed my expectations during my eye exams and all of my eye care needs. I have high anxiety and she always makes me feel calm and answers all my questions and concerns. She goes above and beyond! I hope she'll be at this location for long!
- Optometry
- English
- 1487675955
Dr. Carr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Carr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.