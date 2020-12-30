See All Family Doctors in Reno, NV
Andrea Butters, APRN

Family Medicine
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Andrea Butters, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. 

Andrea Butters works at Saint Mary's Medical Group in Reno, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Mary's Sleep Center
    343 Elm St Ste 402, Reno, NV 89503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 770-7640
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 30, 2020
    Listens and explains things as needed. Very personable and professional. The previous one star is highly suspect, meaning I cannot ever imagine Andrea yelling at a patient. Knowing the whole story would be very interesting, I'm sure.
    About Andrea Butters, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417399825
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andrea Butters, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrea Butters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Andrea Butters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Andrea Butters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Andrea Butters works at Saint Mary's Medical Group in Reno, NV. View the full address on Andrea Butters’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Andrea Butters. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Butters.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Butters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Butters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

