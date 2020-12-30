Andrea Butters, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrea Butters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Andrea Butters, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Andrea Butters, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV.
Andrea Butters works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Mary's Sleep Center343 Elm St Ste 402, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 770-7640
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Andrea Butters?
Listens and explains things as needed. Very personable and professional. The previous one star is highly suspect, meaning I cannot ever imagine Andrea yelling at a patient. Knowing the whole story would be very interesting, I'm sure.
About Andrea Butters, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1417399825
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrea Butters has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Andrea Butters accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrea Butters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Andrea Butters works at
6 patients have reviewed Andrea Butters. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Butters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Butters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Butters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.