Overview

Andrea Briner-Johnson, PMHNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Florida Atlantic University -Family Nurse Practitioner.



Andrea Briner-Johnson works at Andi's Integrated HealthCare in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.