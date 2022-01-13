Andrea Briner-Johnson, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrea Briner-Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Andrea Briner-Johnson, PMHNP
Overview
Andrea Briner-Johnson, PMHNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Florida Atlantic University -Family Nurse Practitioner.
Andrea Briner-Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Andi's Integrated HealthCare1801 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste C-104, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 742-2111Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:45pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Andrea Briner-Johnson?
I have been under the care of Dr Andrea Briner-Johnson in Psl for approximately 8 years. I highly recommend her. As I couldn’t imagine going elsewhere.
About Andrea Briner-Johnson, PMHNP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1326460775
Education & Certifications
- Florida State University -Psychiatric Certification
- Florida Atlantic University -Family Nurse Practitioner
- Palm Beach State College -Registered Nurse
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrea Briner-Johnson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Andrea Briner-Johnson accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrea Briner-Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Andrea Briner-Johnson works at
9 patients have reviewed Andrea Briner-Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Briner-Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Briner-Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Briner-Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.