Andrea Bookoff, RD

Dietetics
5 (99)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Andrea Bookoff, RD is a Dietitian in Cherry Hill, NJ. 

Andrea Bookoff works at Jefferson Health General Surgery in Cherry Hill, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Bariatric & Metabolic Surgery Program
    2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 301, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nutritional Counseling
Obesity
Nutritional Counseling
Obesity

Treatment frequency



Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 99 ratings
Patient Ratings (99)
5 Star
(92)
4 Star
(5)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Andrea Bookoff, RD

Specialties
  • Dietetics
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1689207110
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Columbia University
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Andrea Bookoff, RD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrea Bookoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Andrea Bookoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Andrea Bookoff works at Jefferson Health General Surgery in Cherry Hill, NJ. View the full address on Andrea Bookoff’s profile.

99 patients have reviewed Andrea Bookoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Bookoff.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Bookoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Bookoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

