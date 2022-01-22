Andrea Bishop-Marbury, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrea Bishop-Marbury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Andrea Bishop-Marbury, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Andrea Bishop-Marbury, PSY is a Psychologist in Conyers, GA.
Andrea Bishop-Marbury works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Newbridge NW Psychology1277 Parker Rd Se, Conyers, GA 30094 Directions (770) 386-6222
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Andrea Bishop-Marbury?
I went to her for almost 13 years of my life when I say she is amazing I mean it. She cares deeply about all of her patients and remember basically everything. I recommend her to everyone that is looking for a therapist for their children. I’m 23 now and I don’t know where I would be now if I didn’t go to her.
About Andrea Bishop-Marbury, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1386779809
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrea Bishop-Marbury has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Andrea Bishop-Marbury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrea Bishop-Marbury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Andrea Bishop-Marbury works at
2 patients have reviewed Andrea Bishop-Marbury. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Bishop-Marbury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Bishop-Marbury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Bishop-Marbury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.