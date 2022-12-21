Overview

Dr. Andrea Bernard, PHD is a Psychotherapist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Psychotherapy, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from California School Of Professional Psychology, San Diego, Ca.



Dr. Bernard works at Andrea Bernard, Ph.D., Licensed Psychologist in Carlsbad, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.