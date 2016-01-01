Andrea Bedoya accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrea Bedoya
Offers telehealth
Overview
Andrea Bedoya is a Psychologist in Long Island City, NY.
Andrea Bedoya works at
Locations
-
1
Floating Hospital Inc4143 CRESCENT ST, Long Island City, NY 11101 Directions (718) 784-2240Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Andrea Bedoya?
About Andrea Bedoya
- Psychology
- English
- 1811247430
Frequently Asked Questions
Andrea Bedoya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Andrea Bedoya works at
Andrea Bedoya has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Bedoya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Bedoya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Bedoya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.