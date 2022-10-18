Andrea Bednarz, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andrea Bednarz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Andrea Bednarz, LMHC
Andrea Bednarz, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Gainesville, FL.
Grow Therapy104 N Main St, Gainesville, FL 32601 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
WOW! Just WOW! Andrea has been a true blessing in our lives! She is so patient and is SUCH A GREAT LISTENER. I truly feel like I've known her forever & I feel like I could tell her anything without feeling judged. I've seen different therapists before and she is BY FAR the absolute best! My biggest struggle in has been setting boundaries & following through with them...also, my anxiety/feelings get the best of me. But Andrea has taught me the skills that I need to improve myself. I'm still learning, but I feel so much better about my life than I did last year! I felt so little, so unimportant & was clouded by the negativity and lack of confidence. So, it's not unreasonable to say that therapy with Andrea has been life changing. If you're on the fence about therapy, Andrea is the best! I recommend her everywhere I go & I proudly brag about how awesome my therapist is (which I have NEVER done before)! My life is better because I took this step. Invest in YOURSELF...you won't regret it.
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1669863445
- University of North Florida - B.A.
Andrea Bednarz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Andrea Bednarz accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Andrea Bednarz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Andrea Bednarz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andrea Bednarz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andrea Bednarz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andrea Bednarz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.