Andrea Aitken, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Andrea Aitken, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Thomasville, NC. 

Andrea Aitken works at Piedmont Triad Physicians PLLC in Thomasville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Piedmont Triad Physicians PLLC
    207 Old Lexington Rd Fl 1, Thomasville, NC 27360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7857
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Andrea Aitken, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1437502754
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
    • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

