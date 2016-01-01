Andre Tarin, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andre Tarin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Andre Tarin, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Andre Tarin, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Francisco, CA.
Andre Tarin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lemonaid Health150 Spear St Ste 350, San Francisco, CA 94105 Directions (415) 347-9693
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Andre Tarin?
About Andre Tarin, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275989972
Frequently Asked Questions
Andre Tarin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Andre Tarin works at
Andre Tarin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Andre Tarin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andre Tarin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andre Tarin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.