Dr. Andre Farah, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andre Farah, DC
Overview
Dr. Andre Farah, DC is a Chiropractor in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.
Dr. Farah works at
Locations
-
1
Astoria Chiropractic3001 Astoria Blvd, Astoria, NY 11102 Directions (718) 626-6666Monday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmFriday10:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farah?
About Dr. Andre Farah, DC
- Chiropractic
- 29 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Chinese, French, Spanish and Tagalog
- 1174605828
Education & Certifications
- New York Chiropractic College
- St Johns
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farah accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farah works at
Dr. Farah speaks Armenian, Chinese, French, Spanish and Tagalog.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Farah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.