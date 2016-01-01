See All Chiropractors in Astoria, NY
Dr. Andre Farah, DC

Chiropractic
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Andre Farah, DC is a Chiropractor in Astoria, NY. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.

Dr. Farah works at Astoria Chiropractic in Astoria, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Astoria Chiropractic
    3001 Astoria Blvd, Astoria, NY 11102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 626-6666
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Acupuncture
Back Disorders
Back Injuries

Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Andre Farah, DC

    Chiropractic
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    29 years of experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian, Chinese, French, Spanish and Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    1174605828
    • 1174605828
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • New York Chiropractic College
    Medical Education
    St Johns
    • St Johns
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andre Farah, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farah works at Astoria Chiropractic in Astoria, NY. View the full address on Dr. Farah’s profile.

    Dr. Farah speaks Armenian, Chinese, French, Spanish and Tagalog.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Farah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

