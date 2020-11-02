See All Gastroenterologists in Greenville, SC
Gastroenterology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Andre Eaddy, PHD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. 

Dr. Eaddy works at Gastroenterology & Liver Center in Greenville, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gastroenterology & Liver Center
    890 W Faris Rd Ste 100, Greenville, SC 29605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 455-2888
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Anemia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 02, 2020
    This was my first time meeting Dr. Eaddy. It was suppose to be a virtual visit thru MY-CHART. Due to unforeseen circumstances; my power was out and cell phone battery at 10%, Dr. Eaddy and I met for the first time on a phone call. He explains my conditions of what he was seeing on paper to what he was expecting to find when he and his team would put me completely out and go down my esophagus and up my back side. I am very nervous about the procedure, but I just keep in mind all the information was given to me during the phone conversation that is the only thing that is keeping me from running to the hills for cover. Thank you Dr. Andre C. Eaddy. Looking forward to meeting you face to face before the procedure.
    Lorraine Ross — Nov 02, 2020
    About Dr. Andre Eaddy, PHD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    • 1003251166
    Education & Certifications

    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andre Eaddy, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eaddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eaddy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eaddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eaddy works at Gastroenterology & Liver Center in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Dr. Eaddy’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Eaddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eaddy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eaddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eaddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

