Dr. Andre Eaddy, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andre Eaddy, PHD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC.
Dr. Eaddy works at
Locations
Gastroenterology & Liver Center890 W Faris Rd Ste 100, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-2888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first time meeting Dr. Eaddy. It was suppose to be a virtual visit thru MY-CHART. Due to unforeseen circumstances; my power was out and cell phone battery at 10%, Dr. Eaddy and I met for the first time on a phone call. He explains my conditions of what he was seeing on paper to what he was expecting to find when he and his team would put me completely out and go down my esophagus and up my back side. I am very nervous about the procedure, but I just keep in mind all the information was given to me during the phone conversation that is the only thing that is keeping me from running to the hills for cover. Thank you Dr. Andre C. Eaddy. Looking forward to meeting you face to face before the procedure.
About Dr. Andre Eaddy, PHD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1003251166
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Eaddy works at
