Andinwoh Orock, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Andinwoh Orock, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Andinwoh Orock, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Andinwoh Orock works at triduum health care clinic in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    triduum health care clinic
    2301 E Sunset Rd Ste 7, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (725) 204-7533

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Cough
Diabetes
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergies Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mouth Conditions Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 05, 2022
    Super fast in and out. Very attentive. Went above and beyond by calling her preferred pharmacy to see if the meds I need would be less than where I usually go to fill. I really appreciate that she does not gouge on first visit fees. I've paid up to $300 for those, only for them to radically change either doctors, hours or treatment just a couple months later and then find myself having to pay those fees again just to go to another facility (I'm convinced some offices only exist on those insane fees). So I will be back the next time I need it!
    Stephanie Henry — Oct 05, 2022
    About Andinwoh Orock, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1154369619
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Andinwoh Orock, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Andinwoh Orock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Andinwoh Orock has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Andinwoh Orock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Andinwoh Orock works at triduum health care clinic in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Andinwoh Orock’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Andinwoh Orock. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Andinwoh Orock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Andinwoh Orock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Andinwoh Orock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

