Anastacia Martinez, LPC

Marriage & Family Therapy
1.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Anastacia Martinez, LPC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in El Paso, TX. 

Anastacia Martinez works at Anastacia Martinez LPC PC in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Anastacia Martinez LPC PC
    3127 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79903 (915) 775-2599

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Addiction
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Addiction Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    About Anastacia Martinez, LPC

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891806527
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas at El Paso
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anastacia Martinez, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anastacia Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Anastacia Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anastacia Martinez works at Anastacia Martinez LPC PC in El Paso, TX. View the full address on Anastacia Martinez’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Anastacia Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anastacia Martinez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anastacia Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anastacia Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

