Anastacia Martinez, LPC
Overview
Anastacia Martinez, LPC is a Marriage & Family Therapist in El Paso, TX.
Anastacia Martinez works at
Locations
Anastacia Martinez LPC PC3127 Montana Ave, El Paso, TX 79903 Directions (915) 775-2599
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Anastacia Martinez, LPC
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
- 1891806527
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas at El Paso
Frequently Asked Questions
Anastacia Martinez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Anastacia Martinez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anastacia Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anastacia Martinez speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Anastacia Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anastacia Martinez.
