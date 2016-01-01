Anansa Go, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anansa Go is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Anansa Go, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Anansa Go, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Anansa Go works at
Locations
-
1
Horizon View Medical Center6170 N Durango Dr Ste 220, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Directions (702) 641-8500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Anansa Go?
About Anansa Go, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1730662909
Frequently Asked Questions
Anansa Go accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anansa Go has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anansa Go works at
Anansa Go has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Anansa Go.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anansa Go, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anansa Go appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.