Dr. Anand Patel, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anand Patel, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Anand Patel, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Bronx, NY.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
-
1
Montefiore Medical Group-Grand Concourse2532 Grand Concourse, Bronx, NY 10458 Directions (718) 960-1500
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr. Patel is an exceptional psychothogist! He helped me get through a very difficult time in my life with his support and deep understanding of my issues. He has a calm and down to earth demeanor which made it very comfortable for me to open up about areas where I was struggling. I have greater insight into my self and feel empowered as I'm now better prepared to face future challenges and set backs thanks to practical strategies I learned from Dr. A. Patel. I strongly recommend him.
About Dr. Anand Patel, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1518154715
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.