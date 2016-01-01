Dr. Anamaria Santiago, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santiago is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anamaria Santiago, OD
Overview
Dr. Anamaria Santiago, OD is an Optometrist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Inter American University School Of Optometry.
Dr. Santiago works at
Locations
-
1
LasikPlus Vision Center155 Cranes Roost Blvd Ste 1060, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions (866) 755-2026
- 2 410 Celebration Pl Ste 303, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (407) 566-2288
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Santiago?
About Dr. Anamaria Santiago, OD
- Optometry
- 27 years of experience
- English, American Sign Language and Spanish
- 1932372760
Education & Certifications
- Inter American University School Of Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santiago accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santiago has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santiago works at
Dr. Santiago speaks American Sign Language and Spanish.
Dr. Santiago has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santiago.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santiago, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santiago appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.