Analicia Baldonado, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Overview

Analicia Baldonado, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Albuquerque, NM. 

Analicia Baldonado works at First Choice Community Center in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Albuquerque Family Health Center
    2001 Centro Familiar Blvd Sw, Albuquerque, NM 87105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 873-7400
    • Aetna
    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Jun 15, 2019
    Great doc, she's helped me multiple times. She's pretty sexy too
    — Jun 15, 2019
    About Analicia Baldonado, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1215477765
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Analicia Baldonado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Analicia Baldonado works at First Choice Community Center in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Analicia Baldonado’s profile.

    Analicia Baldonado has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Analicia Baldonado.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Analicia Baldonado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Analicia Baldonado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

