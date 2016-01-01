Anaima Hernandez has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Anaima Hernandez, APRN
Overview
Anaima Hernandez, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL.
Anaima Hernandez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical Consulting Center Inc759 NW 22nd Ave, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 649-0492Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Anaima Hernandez?
About Anaima Hernandez, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1235764184
Frequently Asked Questions
Anaima Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anaima Hernandez works at
Anaima Hernandez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Anaima Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anaima Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anaima Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.