Anahi Munoz, APRN

Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Anahi Munoz, APRN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Lauderhill, FL. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 8 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University In Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Anahi Munoz works at Integrated Primary Care & Psych Mental Health in Lauderhill, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Integrated Primary Care & Psych Mental Health
    4300 N University Dr Ste C103, Lauderhill, FL 33351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 579-1234
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Bipolar Disorder
Blood Pressure Management
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Common Migraine Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Extended-Release Injectable Naltrexone Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
High Triglycerides Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intermittent Explosive Disorder Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adolescents Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adults Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychoeducation Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Supportive Counseling Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Upper Respiratory Tract Infection Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Medicare
    • Oscar Insurance Corporation
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 23, 2021
    She is amazing and very thorough. Just a great diagnostician - genuinely nice demeanor - really listens to you and your symptoms carefully before diagnosing. Monitors very closely throughout.
    Stephanie H — Mar 23, 2021
    About Anahi Munoz, APRN

    • Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • 8 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1376918631
    Education & Certifications

    • Nova Southeastern University In Fort Lauderdale, Florida
    • Universidad De La Republica
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anahi Munoz, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anahi Munoz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Anahi Munoz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Anahi Munoz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anahi Munoz works at Integrated Primary Care & Psych Mental Health in Lauderhill, FL. View the full address on Anahi Munoz’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Anahi Munoz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anahi Munoz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anahi Munoz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anahi Munoz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

