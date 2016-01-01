Anah Bhatia, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anah Bhatia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Anah Bhatia, NP
Overview
Anah Bhatia, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Augusta, GA.
Anah Bhatia works at
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Anah Bhatia?
About Anah Bhatia, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285271429
Frequently Asked Questions
Anah Bhatia accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anah Bhatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anah Bhatia works at
Anah Bhatia has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Anah Bhatia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anah Bhatia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anah Bhatia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.