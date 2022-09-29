Ana Garcia, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ana Garcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Ana Garcia, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Ana Garcia, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Ana Garcia works at
Locations
Integris Family Care Southwest4221 S Western Ave Ste 3030, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Directions (405) 616-1200Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Everything about my semi-annual visits is great. Her and her staff take the time to listen to your questions and concerns.
About Ana Garcia, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1790166635
