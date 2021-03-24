See All Counselors in Miami, FL
Ana Ferran, MSCP is a Counselor in Miami, FL. 

Ana Ferran works at Florida Therapy Associates Inc. in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Florida Therapy Associates Inc.
    6401 SW 87th Ave Ste 114, Miami, FL 33173 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 903-6011

ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Depression
ADHD and-or ADD
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Depression

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Self-Esteem Problems Chevron Icon
Self-Injury Behavior Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • WellCare

    • Counseling
    • English, Spanish
    • 1629142872
    Ana Ferran, MSCP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ana Ferran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ana Ferran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Ana Ferran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ana Ferran works at Florida Therapy Associates Inc. in Miami, FL. View the full address on Ana Ferran’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Ana Ferran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ana Ferran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ana Ferran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ana Ferran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.