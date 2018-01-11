See All Cardiologists in Sacramento, CA
Ana Bela Oliveira, NPC

Cardiology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Ana Bela Oliveira, NPC is a Cardiology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. 

Ana Bela Oliveira works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 733-3344
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)

About Ana Bela Oliveira, NPC

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Portuguese
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1043566938
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • California State University, Fresno
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Ana Bela Oliveira, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ana Bela Oliveira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Ana Bela Oliveira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Ana Bela Oliveira works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Ana Bela Oliveira’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Ana Bela Oliveira. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ana Bela Oliveira.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ana Bela Oliveira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ana Bela Oliveira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

