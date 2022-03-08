Amy Zecevic, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Amy Zecevic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Amy Zecevic, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Amy Zecevic, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL.
Locations
Advanced Psychiatric Group721 N Magnolia Ave, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions (407) 423-7149
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amy is very personable and seems to want to get to the root of the issues and find out the best course of action with advanced diagnostic reports from bloodwork to brain scans. Some patients can't afford these measures out of pocket, and she understands and is willing to work with you and make proper assessments instead of giving generic prescriptions.
About Amy Zecevic, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275173783
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Zecevic accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Zecevic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Amy Zecevic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Zecevic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Zecevic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Zecevic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.