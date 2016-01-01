Amy Zachara accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Amy Zachara, PMHNP-BC
Overview
Amy Zachara, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Kirkland, WA.
Amy Zachara works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fairfax Behavioral Health10200 NE 132nd St, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 821-2000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Amy Zachara?
About Amy Zachara, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1124337969
Frequently Asked Questions
Amy Zachara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Amy Zachara works at
Amy Zachara has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Amy Zachara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Amy Zachara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Amy Zachara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.